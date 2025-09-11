Uzbekistan’s canals included in World Heritage Irrigation Structures

As part of the forum, two canals of Uzbekistan – Dustlik and Eski Tuyatortar – received the prestigious WHIS Award 2025 (World Heritage Irrigation Structures). This award is granted by the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) to irrigation facilities built 100 years or more ago that continue to operate and are considered outstanding examples of hydraulic engineering.

The Dustlik Canal is a large transboundary hydraulic structure in the Syrdarya River basin that has been functioning for more than 100 years.

The Eski Tuyatortar Canal is a centuries-old irrigation monument on the Zarafshan River.

Thus, these two canals have become the first from Central Asia to be included in the list of World Heritage Irrigation Structures.

Earlier, it was reported that Invest in Uzbekistan Business Forum was held in China.