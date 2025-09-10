Invest in Uzbekistan Business Forum held in China

The event was attended by representatives from ministries and agencies of China, as well as over 200 companies operating in the agriculture, textile, mining industries, building materials production, smart technologies, tourism, and other sectors.

During the forum, presentations were given on Uzbekistan’s investment potential, including promising sectors represented in Tashkent region, the leather industry, and the “New Tashkent” project.

Participants discussed areas of cooperation, favorable conditions for foreign investors, the system of incentives, and key drivers of regional economic development. Additionally, B2B and G2B meetings were held, during which the parties reviewed prospects for implementing specific joint investment projects.

