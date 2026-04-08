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    Uzbekistan’s applied arts on display in Kyrgyzstan

    12:37, 8 April 2026

    Craftsmen from Uzbekistan participated in the international symposium of applied arts “Skeramos-Ceramics. Textile. Kurak” held in Bishkek, Qazinform News Agency cites UzA

    Uzbekistan’s applied arts showcased in Kyrgyzstan 
    Photo credit: UzA
    Uzbekistan’s applied arts showcased in Kyrgyzstan 
    Photo credit: UzA

    The event brought together representatives from 12 countries.

    Tursunoy Toshpulatova represented Uzbekistan showcasing her patchwork quilting works. 

    Uzbekistan’s applied arts showcased in Kyrgyzstan 
    Photo credit: UzA

    According to experts, the symposium helped strengthen cultural connections between nations under the slogan “Art without borders” and facilitated the exchange of experience in applied arts.

    Earlier, London marked Nauryz with a festival of culture, music, and crafts.

    Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan Central Asia Art Culture Cultural Heritage
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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