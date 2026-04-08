Uzbekistan’s applied arts on display in Kyrgyzstan
12:37, 8 April 2026
Craftsmen from Uzbekistan participated in the international symposium of applied arts “Skeramos-Ceramics. Textile. Kurak” held in Bishkek, Qazinform News Agency cites UzA.
The event brought together representatives from 12 countries.
Tursunoy Toshpulatova represented Uzbekistan showcasing her patchwork quilting works.
According to experts, the symposium helped strengthen cultural connections between nations under the slogan “Art without borders” and facilitated the exchange of experience in applied arts.
Earlier, London marked Nauryz with a festival of culture, music, and crafts.