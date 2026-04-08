Uzbekistan’s applied arts on display in Kyrgyzstan

Photo credit: UzA

The event brought together representatives from 12 countries.

Tursunoy Toshpulatova represented Uzbekistan showcasing her patchwork quilting works.

Photo credit: UzA

According to experts, the symposium helped strengthen cultural connections between nations under the slogan “Art without borders” and facilitated the exchange of experience in applied arts.

Earlier, London marked Nauryz with a festival of culture, music, and crafts.