London marks Nauryz with festival of culture, music, and crafts

Organized by student associations from countries where Nauryz is traditionally celebrated, the festival created a lively atmosphere filled with music, conversation, and the aromas of national cuisine.

“Nauryz unites us through culture, music, and the generosity of the table, giving each nation a chance to share a piece of its soul,” said Edige Yerkassynov, leader of the Kazakh Student Society at UCL, which played a key role in organizing the event.

A highlight of the day was the Central Asian fair, featuring rows of traditional dishes and handmade crafts. Visitors enjoyed plov, manty, baursaks, and kuirdak, while also exploring jewelry with national motifs, colorful costumes, felt and leather goods, saukele headdresses, tubeteika caps, and other artisanal souvenirs.

Photo credit: London Kazakh Centre

The festival also featured interactive workshops and cultural stands. Guests could try the traditional asyk atu game, with pieces specially produced using 3D printing. On the main stage, musicians performed playing traditional instruments such as the dombra, kobyz, and Azerbaijani saz, alongside dance ensembles and speakers presenting the culture and history of the region.

Photo credit: London Kazakh Centre

Kuаt Serikov, head of the London Kazakh Centre, emphasized: “This festival is not only about celebrating Nauryz, but also about strengthening cultural ties, introducing international audiences to the traditions of the region, and creating a space for dialogue between cultures.”

Photo credit: London Kazakh Centre

The London Kazakh Centre is a community initiative aimed at uniting Kazakhs living in the UK, fostering an open network of students, young professionals, and families.

Notably, Kazakhstan celebrates renewal and unity.