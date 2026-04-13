Uzbekistan's Andijan region explores Afghan trade opportunities

According to the Andijan Regional Hokimiyat, the visit program includes trips to Kabul and Herat, studying the Afghan market, expanding exports, establishing sustainable partnerships between entrepreneurs from the two countries, and opening an Andijan Trade House in Herat.

As part of the visit program, the delegation visited the grave of the great thinker and statesman Zahiriddin Muhammad Babur and the Bagh-e Babur (Gardens of Babur) complex. During his rule in Afghanistan, Zahiriddin Muhammad Babur ordered the construction of four gardens in Kabul – Bagh-e Shahrara, Bagh-e Wafa, Bagh-e Istalif, and Bagh-e Babur. Bagh-e Babur was designed and built by Zahiriddin Muhammad Babur in 1528. The complex is located in the Guzargah district and covers 11 hectares.

The Hokim of the Andijan region then held a meeting with Afghan entrepreneurs. During the dialogue, opportunities for cooperation in several promising areas were discussed, including agricultural production, the food industry, and construction materials production. In particular, issues related to exporting products manufactured in Andijan to the Afghan market, establishing an efficient logistics chain, and creating joint ventures were considered.

The delegation also held talks with Mawlavi Ataullah Omari, the Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock of Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the parties paid particular attention to expanding the mutually beneficial partnership, increasing trade volumes, and exploring new markets. An exchange of views also took place on importing meat products from Afghanistan and on establishing an efficient logistics chain.

Photo credit: UzA

An exhibition of Andijan products was held in Kabul, featuring agricultural products, food industry goods, construction materials, household items, and appliances.

As reported earlier, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade was up 7.1% in January-February.