EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Uzbekistan’s foreign trade up 7.1% in January-February

    09:39, 13 April 2026

    Uzbekistan’s foreign trade expanded by 7.1 percent year-on-year in January-February, reaching a total of 11.6 billion US dollars, Qazinform News Agency cites UzA.

    Uzbekistan’s foreign trade up 7.1% in January-February
    Photo credit: Agenzia Nova

    During the period, exports amounted to 3.5 billion US dollars, while imports totaled 8.1 billion US dollars. Uzbekistan maintained trade ties with 160 nations globally.

    China led the country's foreign trade turnover with a 27.5 percent share, followed by Russia (18.3 percent), Kazakhstan (7.2 percent), Türkiye (3.6 percent), and South Korea (2.7 percent).

    Earlier, Qazinform reported South Korea’s exports rise 36.7% in the first 10 days of April amid strong chip demand. 

    World News Uzbekistan Trade Exports Imports Central Asia
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All