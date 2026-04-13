Uzbekistan’s foreign trade up 7.1% in January-February

During the period, exports amounted to 3.5 billion US dollars, while imports totaled 8.1 billion US dollars. Uzbekistan maintained trade ties with 160 nations globally.

China led the country's foreign trade turnover with a 27.5 percent share, followed by Russia (18.3 percent), Kazakhstan (7.2 percent), Türkiye (3.6 percent), and South Korea (2.7 percent).

Earlier, Qazinform reported South Korea’s exports rise 36.7% in the first 10 days of April amid strong chip demand.