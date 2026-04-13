Uzbekistan’s foreign trade up 7.1% in January-February
09:39, 13 April 2026
Uzbekistan’s foreign trade expanded by 7.1 percent year-on-year in January-February, reaching a total of 11.6 billion US dollars, Qazinform News Agency cites UzA.
During the period, exports amounted to 3.5 billion US dollars, while imports totaled 8.1 billion US dollars. Uzbekistan maintained trade ties with 160 nations globally.
China led the country's foreign trade turnover with a 27.5 percent share, followed by Russia (18.3 percent), Kazakhstan (7.2 percent), Türkiye (3.6 percent), and South Korea (2.7 percent).
Earlier, Qazinform reported South Korea’s exports rise 36.7% in the first 10 days of April amid strong chip demand.