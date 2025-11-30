Uzbekistan's Andijan is declared Cultural Capital of Turkic World for 2026

The event was attended by Uzbekistan’s Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, Turkmenistan’s Minister of Culture Atageldi Shamyradov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Culture Murad Huseynov, Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy Askaraly Madaminov, Türkiye’s Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Serdar Çam, and TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev.

Photo credit: UzA

The participants reviewed the organization’s activities for the current year, discussed plans for 2026, and considered joint projects and issues related to strengthening cultural cooperation among the countries of the Turkic world.

Special attention was given to implementing documents and directives aimed at developing TURKSOY, which were announced at the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Gabala.

Uzbekistan’s Minister of Culture, Ozodbek Nazarbekov, put forward several proposals to enhance cultural cooperation.

According to TURKSOY tradition, one of the cities of the Turkic countries is designated each year as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World. These cities host festivals, exhibitions, academic conferences, and other events to promote national culture on the international stage and stimulate tourism growth.

Following the 42nd meeting of the Permanent Council of TURKSOY, the city of Andijan was officially declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World for 2026.

To note, Kyrgyzstan’s Cholpon Ata declared SCO cultural capital.