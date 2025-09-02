Kyrgyzstan’s Cholpon Ata declared SCO cultural capital

Addressing the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Tianjin, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov revealed plans to hold various events during the country’s SCO chairmanship, including the Issyk Kul Intellectual Forum and the next World Nomad Games.

He outlined Kyrgyzstan’s SCO chairmanship priorities for 2025-2026. Among the key priorities are ensuring long-term stability, developing economic cooperation potential, fostering multilateral cooperation to create a favorable environment for international rail and road transportation, and digitalization.

The next SCO Summit will be held in Bishkek in 2026.

As previously reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO as well as the SCO Plus summit in Tianjin, China.