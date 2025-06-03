Uzbekistan’s Ambassador presents his credentials to King of Jordan

As part of the dialogue after the ceremony, the Uzbek diplomat conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the King of Jordan on behalf of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan. In turn, Abdullah II thanked Nodirjon Turgunov for the message, wished him success in his work, and expressed confidence in further strengthening friendly and historically close ties between the two countries.

The Head of the Jordanian state stressed that the Embassy of Uzbekistan would be provided with comprehensive assistance in the implementation of tasks for the development of interstate cooperation.

Diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and Jordan were established on February 15, 1993. Since then, the countries have been building cooperation in various fields, including politics, trade, education, and tourism.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan has finalized the WTO accession talks with Great Britain.