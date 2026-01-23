Uzbekistan’s airports served 15.5 million passengers in 2025

A total of 128,972 flights were performed, 14 percent up compared to 2024. Of these, 92,480 were international flights, and 36,492 domestic. Uzbekistan’s airports handled 15.5 million passengers, exceeding the 2024 figure by 15 percent. Of these, 12.7 million passengers were served on international routes and 2.8 million on domestic routes.

Four new international airlines, including Air China, China Eastern, South Korea’s T’Way, and Malaysia’s AirAsia, operated flights.

Positive dynamics were also maintained in the cargo sector: 98,137 tons of cargo and mail were transported through the airports.

Notably, Kazakhstan plans to expand its international flight network in 2026.