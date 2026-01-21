Kazakhstan to expand its international flight network in 2026

He also announced an increase in the frequency of flights on existing destinations, including those operated to Vienna, Tokyo, Rome, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Dammam, Amman, Shanghai, Kashgar, Warsaw, and others.

He stressed to expand air transit opportunities, measures are being taken to reduce aviation fuel costs.

To note, work is underway to attract major international cargo carriers such as FedEx (USA), UPS (USA), Cargolux (Luxembourg), DHL (Germany), and Lufthansa Cargo (Germany).