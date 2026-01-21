EN
    Kazakhstan to expand its international flight network in 2026

    13:28, 21 January 2026

    At today’s Government meeting, Kazakh Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev revealed plans to resume and add new international air routes, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Civil Aviation Committee

    He also announced an increase in the frequency of flights on existing destinations, including those operated to Vienna, Tokyo, Rome, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Dammam, Amman, Shanghai, Kashgar, Warsaw, and others.

    He stressed to expand air transit opportunities, measures are being taken to reduce aviation fuel costs.

    To note, work is underway to attract major international cargo carriers such as FedEx (USA), UPS (USA), Cargolux (Luxembourg), DHL (Germany), and Lufthansa Cargo (Germany).

    Civil aviation Kazakhstan Tourism Aircraft Travel Airports Government of Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
