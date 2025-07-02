Uzbekistan Youth Day celebrated in France

The event was initiated by the World Association of Youth of Uzbekistan and the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in France.

It was attended by Uzbekistan youth living and studying in France. The gathering promoted cultural exchange, strengthened the sense of unity among compatriots, and fostered an atmosphere of mutual trust and support.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to France Nodir Ganiyev emphasized that the state places a high priority on education and the comprehensive development of youth, as well as on creating conditions for realizing their potential in science, business, culture, sports, and public life. He noted that the embassy will continue to provide full support for youth initiatives and projects.

A meeting was held with Uzbekistan professionals who received their education in France and are now successfully implementing projects across various fields. They shared their personal experiences, spoke about their achievements, and answered questions from young compatriots.

