Uzbekistan and France expand digitalization cooperation

Within the framework of the UN Public Service Forum held in Samarkand, the Minister of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, Sherzod Shermatov, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of France to Uzbekistan, Aurélia Bouchez.

The parties discussed issues related to digitalization, the widespread application of artificial intelligence technologies, IT outsourcing, the transformation of public services, support for the entry of Uzbekistan IT companies into European markets, and the export of IT services to other countries through opportunities facilitated by the French Embassy.

The Minister provided information on the ongoing reforms in Uzbekistan aimed at developing e-government and the digital economy. The importance of strengthening public-private cooperation and the broad implementation of digital services was emphasized.

The Ambassador shared insights into France’s digitalization processes and advanced practices, expressing readiness to cooperate with Uzbekistan in this field.

The parties reached an agreement to deepen cooperation in digital transformation, cybersecurity, the development of IT service exports, and the implementation of joint projects.

Recall that Samruk-Kazyna Fund signs new energy and digital transformation agreements within Central Asia - China Forum.