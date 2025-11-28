Uzbekistan welcomes 9.7mn tourists in 10M2025

This represents an increase of 3.2 million people, or 50%, compared to the same period last year, the National Statistics Committee says.

In general, tourists from 197 countries traveled to Uzbekistan during the reporting period.

Of them, 5,273,836 are men, and 4,458,082 are women.

1,280,688 tourists are under 18, and 1,590,907 are aged between 19 and 30. 4,888,764 are aged between 31 and 55, and 1,971,559 are aged 56 and older.

