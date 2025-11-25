Scat Airlines to launch direct flights to three Uzbek cities

According to Uzbekistan Airports, flights on the Turkestan – Urgench – Turkestan route are set to be launched from December 1, 2025. They will be performed on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Direct flights on the Turkestan – Bukhara – Turkestan route are scheduled to operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays starting December 2 this year.

The launch of regular flights on the Turkestan – Samarkand – Turkestan route is scheduled from December 3 this year. Flights will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The launch of new routes expands transport connectivity between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, making travel between the region's cities even more convenient.

