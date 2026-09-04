Uzbekistan, WB, UNICEF develop adaptive social protection strategy

Among the key elements of the strategy are measures to help households withstand shocks such as emergencies, natural hazards, and climate change, improving systems to deliver social aid promptly when risks materialize, and enhancing cooperation among government bodies involved in social protection.

UNICEF, the World Bank, and consultants are involved in the development of the strategy to integrate global best practices, while consultations with Uzbek institutions ensure the framework reflects domestic priorities.

Next, it is planned to review international experience, outline priority risks specific to Uzbekistan, and develop tailored response mechanisms.

Following the meeting, the participants agreed to continue joint efforts to develop the Adaptive Social Protection Strategy and further improve mechanisms for adaptive social protection in Uzbekistan.

Earlier, UNICEF adopted Tajikistan Country Programme for 2027–2030.