UNICEF adopts Tajikistan Country Programme for 2027–2030

The programme focuses on maternal and child health and nutrition, early childhood development, inclusive and quality education, youth skills development, child social protection, inclusion of people with disabilities and support for children in rural, mountainous, and remote areas.

It aims at strengthening national systems and capacities, expanding inclusion and resilience, reducing inequalities affecting children and young people, and improving access to essential services, protection and development opportunities for every child.

The program is aligned with the National Development Strategy of the Republic of Tajikistan to 2030, the 2026–2030 Medium-Term Development Program and the country’s sectoral priorities.

Earlier, Tajikistan and UNICEF explored cooperation on vocational education.