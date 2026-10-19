Uzbekistan, U.S. sign Artemis Accords

The document sets principles for international cooperation in the peaceful exploration and use of the Moon, Mars, comets, and asteroids.

The signing opens up new opportunities for Uzbekistan to expand cooperation with NASA and the space agencies of other participating countries, train national specialists, and facilitate the transfer of space technologies.

Uzbekistan became the 77th country to sign the Artemis Accords.

Bakhtiyor Saidov and Marco Rubio also visited the exhibition Uzbekistan and the United States: A Shared History Across Centuries and Continents, organized as part of the C5+1 ministerial meeting.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi participated in the C5+1 Ministerial Meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Heads of Foreign Ministries of the Central Asian states, held in Samarkand.