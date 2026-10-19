Central Asia - U.S. trade and economic cooperation expansion prospects discussed in Samarkand

Participants discussed developing trade, economic, and investment cooperation, strengthening regional connectivity, and implementing joint initiatives aimed at ensuring sustainable economic growth.

Minister Tileuberdi noted the historic role of Kazakhstan and the U.S. in establishing the C5+1 format, which has proven to be an effective platform for developing regional cooperation.

The Minister drew attention to the importance of expanding trade, developing transport and logistics infrastructure, and diversifying supply chains.

Participants also considered prospects for implementing joint projects in critical minerals, energy, digitalization and innovation.

Following the meeting, a Joint Statement was adopted, reflecting the parties’ readiness to further strengthen their long-term, mutually beneficial partnership and implement the agreements reached.

Earlier, it was reported that Mukhtar Tileuberdi held a meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. The sides discussed prospects for further developing the enhanced strategic partnership, with an emphasis on strengthening trade, economic, and investment cooperation.