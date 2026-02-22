Uzbekistan, U.S. reach agreements on high-tech water and agriculture cooperation

The delegation consisted of representatives of Uzbekistan's Presidential Administration and experts from the water management and agricultural sectors.

With the participation of Deputy Head of the Administration Timur Butunbayev, practical dialogues were organized on issues related to the rational use of water resources in the agro-industrial complex and the introduction of innovative technologies.

During the visit, the delegation visited Plant Cell Technology in Washington, D.C., which specializes in the industrial propagation of plants using tissue culture (in vitro) methods. It was noted that the company’s automated temporary immersion bioreactor system enables significant reductions in labor costs and the optimization of production processes.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, the working group also held negotiations with representatives of other leading American companies in this sector. As a result, agreements were reached on prospects for developing bilateral cooperation, exchanging experience, and sending Uzbekistan's specialists to major industrial facilities in the United States.

