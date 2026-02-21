Uzbekistan and Tajikistan deepen parliamentary ties

During the conversation, the parties highly assessed bilateral relations.

Expressing gratitude for the sincere and warm reception, the Ambassador noted the effectiveness of the socio-economic reforms and democratic transformations carried out under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

“Thanks to the wise policies of the leaders of the two states, bilateral relations have reached a qualitatively new level. Uzbekistan’s rational policy contributes to strengthening regional stability and expanding cooperation in the international arena”, emphasized the Ambassador of Tajikistan.

Photo credit: UzA

During the meeting, particular attention was paid to strengthening the role of friendship groups, exchanging experience in legislative activity, and expanding cooperation between parliamentary committees.

Earlier, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan set USD 2 bln trade goal.