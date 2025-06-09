Uzbekistan – U.S. Business Forum opens new opportunities for cooperation

The event brings together government officials from both countries, domestic and foreign specialists, business representatives, and experts.

Speaking at the forum, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjayev highlighted the large-scale economic reforms underway in the country, the measures aimed at improving the investment climate, and their role in strengthening international cooperation.

In recent years, trade and economic relations between Uzbekistan and the United States have been steadily developing, and several major joint projects have been successfully implemented.

Chairman of the Board of the American – Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce, Carolyn Lamm, emphasized in her remarks that the favorable investment environment created in Uzbekistan, along with support for the private sector and economic transparency, offers significant opportunities for American companies. According to her, such business forums are an effective platform for further strengthening business ties between the two countries and expanding cooperation in new areas.

During the event, participants discussed prospects for collaboration in energy, agro-industry, information technology, manufacturing, healthcare, and education.

Forum participants noted that the event is essential in strengthening bilateral economic relations and fostering a new partnership based on trust and mutual interests.

