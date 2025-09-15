Uzbekistan unveils new investment vision for Khorezm region

These achievements were highlighted to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a presentation on the effectiveness of regional reforms and future development plans for Khorezm.

During this period, 660 apartment buildings were constructed, providing new housing for 21,000 families. Infrastructure improvements included the installation of 4,751 kilometers of water networks and 206 kilometers of sewage systems, ensuring, for the first time, access to centralized drinking water for 580,000 residents.

To further advance these initiatives, a regional reform headquarters was established. New projects, proposed by local entrepreneurs, were also highlighted during the presentation.

Among them, a project for electricity generation through waste incineration in Urgench district is planned with $100 million in investment from South Korea. An Australian company has expressed readiness to invest $820 million in the construction of a plant in Tuprakkala district, which will produce 600,000 tons of eco-friendly aviation fuel and 50,000 tons of "green diesel." The project also includes the installation of solar panels with a total capacity of 5 gigawatts over 5,500 hectares to supply the plant with energy.

Additionally, a Slovak company intends to invest $170 million in rapeseed cultivation on 5,000 hectares and the construction of a biofuel production plant in the same district.

In total, new projects worth $2.4 billion have been prepared for Khorezm, alongside additional initiatives valued at $86 million funded through the internal reserves of the region’s cities and districts.

President Mirziyoyev instructed authorities to create all necessary conditions for investors and to accelerate the implementation of these projects. He emphasized that the region’s industrial zones remain underutilized and stressed the need to resolve infrastructure and land allocation challenges to launch over 100 new projects.

Given Khorezm’s strategic geographic location, the President of Uzbekistan highlighted the importance of careful planning of industrial directions and mobilizing the region’s internal potential. Discussions also focused on promoting entrepreneurship and reducing the shadow economy.

