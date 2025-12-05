Uzbekistan unveils new energy capacities and infrastructure projects

The ceremony gathered high-level guests, including UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei, Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Energy Taalaibek Ibraev, as well as representatives of the World Bank, EBRD, ADB, AIIB, Islamic Development Bank, and leading global energy companies such as ACWA Power, Aksa Enerji, Cengiz Enerji, Masdar, China Energy, Datang, Sinoma, EDF, Voltalia, TotalEnergies, Siemens Energy, and Nebras Power.

Photo credit: UzA

$11 billion in new energy infrastructure

Uzbekistan commissioned 42 new generation, storage, and production facilities worth a total of $11 billion, forming part of a nationwide strategy to strengthen the country’s energy system.

These include 16 solar, wind, thermal, and hydroelectric power plants valued at $3.3 billion and with a combined capacity of 3,500 MW, located in Karakalpakstan, and the Bukhara, Kashkadarya, and Tashkent regions.

Once fully operational, the new facilities will generate 15 billion kWh of electricity annually.

Next year, Uzbekistan’s green energy output is expected to reach 23 billion kWh, fully covering the population's annual electricity needs.

Clean energy will allow the country to save nearly 7 billion cubic meters of natural gas and prevent 11 million tons of harmful emissions from entering the atmosphere.

Energy storage and grid expansion

Among the projects launched are 10 energy storage systems with a total capacity of 1,245 MW, enabling the delivery of an additional 1.5 billion kWh of electricity during peak loads.

Uzbekistan is also commissioning 11 new substations and 420 km of high-voltage transmission lines, enhancing the stability and resilience of the national grid.

New industrial enterprises

Two major enterprises will further support sector development: Angren Energo, producing 15,000 transformers annually, and Uzhydropower, manufacturing 155 hydro units a year.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Mirziyoyev said the new facilities represent another practical step toward Uzbekistan’s sustainable development.

“Considering the rapid growth of the economy and the rising needs of the population, we are carrying out large-scale reforms in the energy sector. In this area, we have identified two key goals. The first is to ensure reliable and uninterrupted energy supplies to all industries and regions. The second is to achieve this primarily through modern, environmentally friendly, and renewable energy sources”, the President stated.

Photo credit: UzA

Reform momentum and growing capacity

The President noted that $35 billion in foreign investment has flowed into the energy sector in recent years, allowing the commissioning of 9,000 MW of new capacity.

Electricity production has grown from 60 billion kWh in 2017 to 85 billion kWh this year.

It is particularly significant that solar and wind power plants with a total capacity of about 5,000 megawatts, as well as hydroelectric power plants with a capacity of 400 megawatts, have been commissioned. This year, green energy will account for 30 percent of total generation.

Additionally, 2,000 MW of small solar installations have been deployed across the private sector, households, and social facilities, producing almost 2 billion kWh of renewable electricity this year alone.

Nationwide, 69,000 km of power lines and 14,000 transformer stations and high-voltage substations have been modernized.

Local manufacturers have supplied $700 million worth of materials, equipment, and engineering services for new power facilities.

Notably, the first hydropower plant of the Naryn cascade (38 MW) was built entirely using domestic equipment and materials.

Strong international partnership

Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed appreciation for the substantial role of foreign investors and international partners in supporting Uzbekistan’s energy transformation.

Over the next five years, the country plans to attract more than $150 billion in foreign investment to launch 1,000 industrial and infrastructure facilities and create thousands of high-paying jobs.

To support emerging industries, including IT, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things, Uzbekistan will establish new supercomputer clusters and data centers. Saudi company DataVolt has already begun constructing a 500-MW data center worth $3 billion.

The growing economy will increase electricity demand 1.5 times, prompting further expansion of renewable and conventional capacity.

Strategic plans for the energy sector

The Uzbek President outlined five key directions:

1. Massive expansion of renewable energy

By 2030, Uzbekistan will commission 17,000 MW of renewable capacity, raising the share of green energy to 54 percent.

Next year alone, 1,000 km of high-voltage lines and substations with 6,000 MW of capacity will be built.

2. Increased foreign investment through PPPs

Uzbekistan is expanding public-private partnerships into electricity distribution.

The regional power grids of Samarkand will be transferred to Aksa Elektrik for modernization and loss reduction.

Similar opportunities will be offered for Jizzakh and Syrdarya next year, and for Namangan and Tashkent in 2027.

3. Support for community-based and small-scale renewable energy

Next year, 107 MW of solar installations will be deployed in 300 mahallas, supplying 30,000 low-income families with green energy and new income opportunities.

Entrepreneurs built 40 MW of micro hydropower this year, generating 120 million kWh. Another 65 MW will follow next year.

4. Commitment to climate goals

At COP-30 in Brazil, Uzbekistan pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2035.

Together with the World Bank, the country launched the iCRAFT project, accounting for 23 million tons of reduced emissions and enabling the sale of carbon credits internationally.

Seventeen major industrial enterprises have already transitioned to international green energy certification; the number will rise to 100 within two years.

5. Regional cooperation for a unified energy market

Next year, financing will begin for the Kambarata HPP-1 project with Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

Uzbekistan also praised Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan’s leadership in creating a “green corridor” for exporting electricity to Europe.

A new chapter in energy development

“All the projects we are launching today will become a source of sustainable economic growth and open new opportunities for future generations,” President Mirziyoyev said. “Through these determined steps, we will undoubtedly build a modern, next-generation energy system.”

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the President symbolically launched 42 energy facilities and the construction of 21 new projects.

