The talks were held between Chairman of Uzbekneftegaz JSC Bahodirjon Sidikov and representatives of the Swiss company VEMA S.A.

The parties reviewed several areas of cooperation, including the implementation of the LDAR project aimed at detecting and reducing methane emissions, as well as the preparation of feasibility studies and modernization of compressor stations. The agenda also included practical cooperation on a project to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Following the meeting, both sides expressed readiness to expand joint environmental initiatives and continue active cooperation in the field of green energy.

LDAR projects identify and mitigate industrial equipment discharges of gases and liquids like VOCs and HAPs. It reduces environmental pollution, improves workplace safety, prevents product loss, and meets U.S. EPA and EU laws. LDAR laws were implemented in the 1990s to address environmental concerns in petroleum refining and chemical manufacture. Technicians monitor leaks using specialist equipment and must repair and re-monitor them within deadlines. NASA created the Lightning Detection and Ranging (LDAR) system in the mid-1970s for lightning studies and real-time warnings at the Kennedy Space Center, which became reliable in the early 1990s.