Uzbekistan unveils massive tourism campaign across Germany

By utilizing expansive LED infrastructure in the heart of major German hubs, the initiative projects Uzbekistan’s historical and architectural heritage to millions of potential travelers during the critical year-end holiday window.

Within one week, the videos were broadcast on nine screens in Berlin, with a frequency of 360 to 720 showings per day, and on ten screens in Düsseldorf, as well as in Munich and Stuttgart, one screen in each city. The screenings ran for two days, with 360 showings per day.

Germany is among the leading European countries in the number of tourists visiting Uzbekistan. Interest in the destination among German travel companies and tour operators continues to grow steadily year over year.

According to experts, this campaign enables reaching not only residents of major German cities, but also large numbers of international visitors. The project is particularly relevant during the period of active planning of tourist trips for the coming year, which enhances its effectiveness.

In the run-up to the New Year holidays, when Germany experiences a large influx of international tourists, video clips showcasing Uzbekistan’s tourism potential are expected to attract additional attention and sustain interest in the country as a promising destination.

