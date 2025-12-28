1.3 mln Uzbekistanis visited Kazakhstan

This figure represents an increase of almost 1.3 million people, or 23 percent, compared with the same period last year.

Top 10 most visited destinations by Uzbekistan citizens in the first 11 months of 2025:

Kyrgyz Republic – 3.1 million;

Kazakhstan – 1.3 million;

Tajikistan – 1.2 million;

Russia – 399,000;

Saudi Arabia – 296,400;

Türkiye – 251,100;

United Arab Emirates – 126,300;

Egypt – 61,000;

China – 46,000;

Vietnam – 35,600.

To note, Mangistau region sees strong growth in foreign tourist arrivals.