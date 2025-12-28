EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    1.3 mln Uzbekistanis visited Kazakhstan

    11:25, 28 December 2025

    According to the National Statistics Committee, nearly 7 million tourists from Uzbekistan traveled abroad between January and November 2025, UzA reports. 

    Which countries do Uzbekistanis visit most?
    Photo credit: UzA

    This figure represents an increase of almost 1.3 million people, or 23 percent, compared with the same period last year.

    Top 10 most visited destinations by Uzbekistan citizens in the first 11 months of 2025:

    Kyrgyz Republic – 3.1 million;

    Kazakhstan – 1.3 million;

    Tajikistan – 1.2 million;

    Russia – 399,000;

    Saudi Arabia – 296,400;

    Türkiye – 251,100;

    United Arab Emirates – 126,300;

    Egypt – 61,000;

    China – 46,000;

    Vietnam – 35,600.

    To note, Mangistau region sees strong growth in foreign tourist arrivals.

    Uzbekistan Central Asia Travel Tourism Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All