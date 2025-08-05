Uzbekistan, UN to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation

The pressing issues of global and regional development, including preparations for the upcoming 80th anniversary session of the UN General Assembly, were discussed.

In this context, the President of Uzbekistan expressed strong support for the Secretary-General’s initiatives aimed at ensuring international peace and stability, as well as reforming the United Nations and its principal institutions to adapt them to contemporary realities.

Particular attention was given to the expansion of multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and the United Nations, as well as to the practical implementation of the agreements reached during António Guterres’ visit to Uzbekistan in July last year.

It was noted with satisfaction that 160 joint programs and projects are currently being successfully implemented.

Over the past few years, 13 resolutions of the UN General Assembly have been adopted at the initiative of Uzbekistan.

This year, heads of key UN structures and institutions, including UN-Habitat and UNICEF, visited Uzbekistan, and a representative office of UN Women was opened in Tashkent.

A joint forum on public service issues was held, and active preparations are underway for the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference, to be hosted in the city of Samarkand.

Uzbekistan has been ranked among the top five most progressive countries in the Global Sustainable Development Goals Index. The signing of a new five-year cooperation program with the United Nations, in the context of achieving the SDGs, is expected.

The issues related to deepening integration in Central Asia and involving Afghanistan in regional cooperation processes were also discussed.

Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening practical cooperation and expanding joint programs and projects.

