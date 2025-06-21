Uzbekistan, UN enhance cooperation in application of modern IT technologies in crime prevention

The large-scale reforms carried out in Uzbekistan under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev were highly appreciated at the meeting with the Chairperson of the Senate, Tanzila Narbayeva.

It was noted that the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime fully supports the activities carried out in the country and is ready to provide all outside assistance.

Issues of combating corruption and human trafficking are being addressed in Uzbekistan at the level of public policy. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime assists in this area. The parties expressed confidence that the office’s experience in combating corruption, drug trafficking, and human trafficking will enhance the effectiveness of national mechanisms, taking into account international standards.

During the conversation, attention was drawn to the role of Parliament in the fight against corruption and human trafficking, which, in turn, contributes to the formation of an internationally recognized and solid legislative system. It was recognized that Uzbekistan’s experience can serve as a model at the international level. Uzbekistan’s achievements in combating human trafficking and forced labor, improving efforts to identify crime and bring perpetrators to justice, and results in protecting the rights of migrant workers were noted. This is reflected in improving the country’s position in international rankings.

The parties agreed to intensify cooperation in the use of modern information technologies in crime prevention and prepare a new roadmap for collaboration for 2026-2030, considering increased labor migration and other priority areas.

