Uzbekistan to provide additional 1.5bn cubic meters of irrigation water to Kazakhstan in next 3 months

During a working visit to Tashkent, Nurzhigitov said: “Since October 1 till the present day, the Shardarinsk reservoir received 14 billion 200 million cubic meters of irrigation water via the Syrdarya River”.

Around three months are left till the irrigation season ends. Under our agreement, in this period we expect to receive an additional 1.5 billion cubic meters of water, he said.

According to the Kazakh minister, Uzbekistan sent 14.8 billion cubic meters of water via the Syrdarya River in the 2023-24 irrigation season.

As reported previously, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan agree on water allocations in the Syrdarya river.