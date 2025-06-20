EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Uzbekistan to provide additional 1.5bn cubic meters of irrigation water to Kazakhstan in next 3 months

    19:20, 20 June 2025

    14.2 billion cubic meters of irrigation water have already been delivered into Kazakhstan’s Shardarinsk reservoir via the Syrdarya River from Uzbekistan since October 1, 2024, Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Uzbekistan to provide additional 1.5bn cubic meters of irrigation water to Kazakhstan in next 3 months
    Photo credit: Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry

    During a working visit to Tashkent, Nurzhigitov said: “Since October 1 till the present day, the Shardarinsk reservoir received 14 billion 200 million cubic meters of irrigation water via the Syrdarya River”.

    Around three months are left till the irrigation season ends. Under our agreement, in this period we expect to receive an additional 1.5 billion cubic meters of water, he said.

    According to the Kazakh minister, Uzbekistan sent 14.8 billion cubic meters of water via the Syrdarya River in the 2023-24 irrigation season.

    As reported previously, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan agree on water allocations in the Syrdarya river. 

    Uzbekistan Water resources Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Central Asia
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All