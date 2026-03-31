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    Uzbekistan, Ukraine increase trade turnover in early 2026

    09:13, 31 March 2026

    Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Ukraine totaled $35.4 million in January 2026, marking an increase of 14.2% compared to $31 million recorded in the same period of 2025, Trend reports.

    Uzbekistan, Ukraine
    Photo credit: Unsplash.com

    Uzbekistan’s National Statistics Committee data showed that the figure nearly doubled compared to January 2024, when bilateral trade amounted to $18.1 million, reflecting a 95.6% increase and indicating steady growth in trade relations between the two countries.

    Ukraine continued to be a significant trading partner for Uzbekistan, positioned within the top 20 counterparts based on trade volume.

    Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s total foreign trade turnover reached $5.8 billion in January 2026, increasing by $1.32 billion, or 29.2%, compared to the corresponding period of 2025.

    To note, Turkmenistan-EU trade turnover nearly doubled in 2025.

    Uzbekistan Ukraine Central Asia Trade Economy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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