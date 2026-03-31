Uzbekistan, Ukraine increase trade turnover in early 2026

Uzbekistan’s National Statistics Committee data showed that the figure nearly doubled compared to January 2024, when bilateral trade amounted to $18.1 million, reflecting a 95.6% increase and indicating steady growth in trade relations between the two countries.

Ukraine continued to be a significant trading partner for Uzbekistan, positioned within the top 20 counterparts based on trade volume.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s total foreign trade turnover reached $5.8 billion in January 2026, increasing by $1.32 billion, or 29.2%, compared to the corresponding period of 2025.

To note, Turkmenistan-EU trade turnover nearly doubled in 2025.