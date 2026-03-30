Turkmenistan-EU trade turnover nearly doubles in 2025

The figures were announced by Minister of Finance and Economy Mammetsguly Astanagulov during a business forum held in Ashgabat under the Turkmenistan-EU cooperation platform.

In 2024, trade between Turkmenistan and EU member states stood at around $1.1 billion, according to the European Commission’s data.

The minister noted that Turkmenistan maintains economic relations with nearly all EU member states, with cooperation implemented through regional programs, country-level projects, and targeted financial agreements.

Previously, Turkmenistan and the European Union held the 9th interparliamentary meeting in Brussels. The Turkmen delegation, led by Maksat Kulyyev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on International and Interparliamentary Relations, met with European Union representatives, including MEP Giuseppina Princi, Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with Central Asian Countries (DCAS).

The meeting focused on political and economic cooperation, regional developments in Central Asia, international issues, and topics related to the rule of law and social policy.

Notably, Turkmenistan reports growth in oil and gas output early 2026.