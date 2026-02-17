Uzbekistan-UK trade doubles in five years

The talks dicsussed the expansion of the mutually beneficial partnership between Uzbekistan and the UK, particularly in trade and the economy, as well as highlighted dynamic development of political dialogue and intensive exchanges at all levels.

Uzbekistan and the UK have established effective cooperation in the field of security. It was noted that both nations' trade turnover had doubled in the past five years.

Sovereign and corporate bonds of Uzbekistan worth more than 15 billion US dollars have been placed on the London Stock Exchange. Last year, the Joint Economic Committee mechanism was launched.

In cooperation with British partners, Presidential Schools have been established, and three joint universities are operating successfully. The number of British tourists visiting Uzbekistan continues to grow.

The talks also highlighted the importance of promoting new projects in the spheres of energy, finance, geology, transport, chemistry, pharmaceuticals, science, and education.

An exchange of views on current regional and global issues took place as well.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to adopt a joint roadmap to develop multifaceted cooperation.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are to boost rail freight to 60 million tons.