Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan launch border trade zone to supercharge bilateral commerce
Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan have taken a major step toward deepening economic ties with the launch of a border trade zone between Shavat in Uzbekistan’s Khorezm region and Dashoguz in Turkmenistan, UzA reports.
Formalized through an agreement inked by Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, Turkmen officials and international partners, this initiative is poised to become a cornerstone of regional trade development.
The border trade zone is designed to facilitate seamless cross-border business activity, reduce logistical barriers, and create a vibrant marketplace for goods and services. It is expected to play a pivotal role in achieving the $2B in bilateral trade target.
Presidents of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov attended the inauguration ceremony of the joint Shavat-Dashoguz border trade zone.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan had ratified the agreement on border crossing point.