Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan ratify agreement on border crossing point

The signing ceremony took place in Tashkent on November 15, 2025.

Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on his Telegram channel that the document will legally fix the exact point where the borders of the three countries intersect. “The signing of the Protocol is an important event for the entire region. This decision reflects a new and positive stage in the good-neighborly relations of the Central Asian states,” Saidov wrote.

The agreement was the result of constructive dialogue, mutual trust and the united political will of the sides. The completion of the ratification process was noted as evidence that the three nations are able to resolve complex issues through negotiations, diplomacy and mutual respect.

It was noted that the signing of the protocol is set to contribute to strengthening peace, stability and harmony in the region, and that the issues of border delimitation and demarcation are of particular historical importance for Central Asia.

