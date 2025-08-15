Uzbekistan, Türkiye to develop cooperation

Issues of developing cooperation between the parties, including the organization of training courses aimed at improving the skills of representatives of local enterprises based on Turkish standards in six priority areas, were discussed at the meeting. Specific proposals were also put forward for the implementation of a large-scale partnership in other promising areas with the involvement of grants from the TIKA, and further steps were identified.

Excellent prospects were noted in the energy efficiency improvement, support for urbanization processes, rational use of water resources, development of the service sector, and other areas.

During the dialogue, it was noted with satisfaction that in 2025, with the participation of TIKA, professional development programs and training courses for employees of the ministry and subordinate organizations will be launched in Tashkent and Ankara.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue developing a mutually beneficial partnership and systematically implement the planned projects and initiatives.

As written before, Uzbekistan and China discuss promising grant projects.