Uzbekistan and China discuss promising grant projects

Welcoming the guests, First Deputy Chairman of the Customs Committee G. Nosirov noted that in recent years, practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and China has been expanding in all areas, and a solid institutional framework has been created.

It should be noted that the 5 large inspection complexes and 20 units of X-ray equipment supplied to Uzbekistan as part of the technical assistance of the Government of the People’s Republic of China in 2019-2021 are currently being effectively used at large customs posts in Tashkent, Bukhara, and Surkhandarya regions.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to promising projects. In particular, within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the China International Development Cooperation Agency and the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, issues of supplying advanced equipment totaling $26 million and financing its maintenance and repair were considered.

Following the meeting, representatives of the delegation became familiar with the activities of the Customs Committee Risk Targeting and Monitoring Center.

As part of the practical part of the visit, the guests visited the border customs post S.Najimov, where they studied the latest technologies used in the control process.

