Uzbekistan, Türkiye to deepen collaboration in legal information

During the visit, the delegates learned about the Center’s key activities, including its system for providing legal information to the public, the official process of publishing legislative acts, and ongoing initiatives to digitize the sector.

Guests were introduced to the features of the Lex.uz National Database of Legislation, the AI-powered LexAI platform, and the Yurxizmat.uz system, which allows users to access legal services independently.

The parties addressed the spread of legal information, the official publication of legislative acts, and the adoption of digital technology in the sector. Specifically, they explored proposals for a comparative analysis of Uzbekistan’s Lex.uz and Türkiye’s Mevzuat.gov.tr platforms in terms of their technical and functional capabilities.

Photo source: UzA

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue exchanging experience, strengthen collaboration on legal information, and develop practical partnerships for digital solutions.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan showcased its tourism potential in China’s Guangzhou.