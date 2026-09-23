Ancient attractions: Uzbekistan showcases its tourism potential in China’s Guangzhou

Specially designed buses run through the central streets of Guangzhou. The “Visit Uzbekistan” symbol is displayed on their exteriors to draw local residents’ and visitors’ attention to Uzbekistan’s cultural heritage and tourist opportunities.

The campaign was organized at the initiative of the Consulate General of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Guangzhou and is timed to coincide with the 35th anniversary of the country’s state independence. Decorated buses will run through the city’s streets for a month.

Photo credit: UzA

The organizers noted that both residents and visitors in Guangzhou are interested in the materials displayed and want more information about Uzbekistan. These advertising and informational initiatives aim to boost the country’s tourism appeal and attract the local audience.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan is set to hold the International Tourism Fair this November.