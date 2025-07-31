Uzbekistan, Türkiye to cooperate in chemicals production

At a meeting held on Wednesday, July 30, ADO Mining provided information on its position in the international market, investment potential and its experience in barium sulfate and calcium carbonate production. The company operates in Türkiye, India, the United States, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Tunisia, Morocco, and Canada.

The Uzbek side provided the partners with detailed information on the activities of the country’s free economic zones, infrastructure opportunities, tax and customs benefits, legal guarantees, and mechanisms of state support for investors.

The parties also focused on the technical-economic foundations of the localization of production of import-substituting chemicals for the oil and gas industry, including barium sulfate and calcium carbonate, in Uzbekistan, and the possibilities of locating production facilities.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to establish mutually beneficial cooperation and carry out additional feasibility studies on the implementation of projects.

