Number of Indian citizens visiting Uzbekistan rises by nearly a quarter in 5 months

According to the National Statistics Committee, 28,500 Indian nationals visited Uzbekistan during this period – 5,300 more than in January-May 2024.

The majority of Indian visitors entered the country for tourism purposes – 17,956 individuals.

Other categories include:

– Business-related travel: 7,557;

– Education: 2,710;

– Visiting relatives: 253;

– Commercial purposes: 10.

Experts note that the steady growth in passenger traffic from India is linked to the expansion of direct air connections, the simplification of visa procedures, and the growing interest of Indian citizens in Uzbekistan’s cultural and historical heritage.

As reported previously, the number of Uzbekistan citizens traveling to Thailand increased 2.3-fold in January-May 2025.