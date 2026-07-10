Uzbekistan, Türkiye pledge stronger cooperation in key sectors
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Mirvokhid Azimov, on Thursday met with Kürşad Zorlu, Deputy Chairman of Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Parti), Turkologist and professor, who arrived in Tashkent to participate in the First International Islamic Civilization Forum, UzA reported, citing Uzbekistan MFA.
At the meeting, the parties discussed future opportunities to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Türkiye. They focused on key sectors of bilateral cooperation, as well as increasing collaboration within the Organization of Turkic States and pursuing joint initiatives.
The parties stressed the importance of launching new projects and intensifying practical cooperation in culture, education, science, and tourism.
Additionally, they discussed the preparations for the upcoming Organization of Turkic States Summit in Türkiye later this year.
As reported earlier, Uzbekistan and China explored new opportunities for tourism development.