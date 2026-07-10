Uzbekistan, Türkiye pledge stronger cooperation in key sectors

At the meeting, the parties discussed future opportunities to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Türkiye. They focused on key sectors of bilateral cooperation, as well as increasing collaboration within the Organization of Turkic States and pursuing joint initiatives.

The parties stressed the importance of launching new projects and intensifying practical cooperation in culture, education, science, and tourism.

Additionally, they discussed the preparations for the upcoming Organization of Turkic States Summit in Türkiye later this year.

As reported earlier, Uzbekistan and China explored new opportunities for tourism development.