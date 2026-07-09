Uzbekistan and China explore new opportunities for tourism development

The discussions centered on promising initiatives aimed at strengthening tourism infrastructure and attracting new investment. Special emphasis was placed on the joint development of modern cable car systems in Uzbekistan’s mountainous areas and on involving Chinese experts with extensive experience in similar projects.

The two sides also examined the participation of Chinese specialists in the Tourism Committee’s project offices, the preparation of master plans for tourist destinations, improvements to investment project management, the adoption of BIM and GIS digital technologies, the implementation of international tourism standards, and the carrying out of technical evaluations.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to establish joint training and professional development programs for project office personnel. The programs will focus on contemporary project management practices, tourism infrastructure development, investment promotion, and the application of international best practices.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Uzbekistan aims to increase IT services exports to 5 billion US dollars by 2030.