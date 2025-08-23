Uzbekistan, Türkiye herald new areas of cooperation in textile industry

The event, organized jointly by the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Türkiye and Arikan Group, was attended by representatives of major Turkish textile companies such as Kipaş Holding, Molcem Nano, and Elif Iplik.

Discussions focused on current cooperation between the two state enterprises, new investment projects, and market opportunities. In particular, it was noted that Molcem Nano has relocated part of its production lines to the Chirchiq Technopark, while Elif Iplik expressed interest in exporting its products to Uzbekistan and implementing joint projects.

As noted, plans are underway in Uzbekistan to establish joint production and research activities with Arikan Group, as well as to open marketing offices in Türkiye. In addition, an agreement has been reached with the Tashkent Institute of Textile and Light Industry to organize a biennale of national clothing.

Following the event, the parties discussed further plans. Turkish companies will visit the TextileExpo exhibition, which will be held on September 9-11, 2025, in Tashkent. This visit will contribute to strengthening ties in the production, innovation, and cultural exchange.

