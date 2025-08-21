Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan set to increase trade turnover to $2 billion

The Cabinet of Ministers reported that the parties discussed issues of expanding bilateral political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized that Uzbekistan is one of the leading trade, economic and investment partners of Kyrgyzstan, noting the dynamic development of interregional cooperation, an increase in the number of joint ventures and the intensification of contacts between the business communities of the two countries.

The parties noted with satisfaction the positive dynamics of trade and economic ties and expressed mutual confidence in achieving mutual trade volumes of up to 2 billion US dollars.

During the meeting, attention was also paid to issues of interaction between the administrations of the presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, including an exchange of views on the prospects for exchanging experience in public administration, introducing innovative technologies in the work of government agencies and improving the efficiency of administrative procedures.

Saida Mirziyoyeva, in turn, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and noted the prospects for expanding Kyrgyz-Uzbek cooperation. She emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is one of the most dynamically developing countries in the region, and emphasized the common goals and objectives of the two fraternal countries aimed at strengthening regional cohesion. At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening interstate cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnership.

