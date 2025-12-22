Uzbekistan, Türkiye eye $5 billion in trade turnover

The talks focused on the current state and future prospects of trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as on expanding the range of goods covered by the preferential trade agreement between the two countries. It was noted that mutual trade turnover currently stands at 2.4 billion US dollars, prompting both sides to stress the importance of fully utilizing existing mechanisms to significantly increase this figure.

Deputy Minister Mustafa Tuzcu highlighted the presence of strong untapped potential and new opportunities to reach the targeted level of trade. He emphasized that Uzbekistan and Türkiye have largely similar foreign trade structures and that products manufactured in both countries are competitive on international markets.

Following the meeting, the Turkish side underscored its extensive experience in negotiating and implementing preferential and free trade agreements. Türkiye expressed readiness to cooperate with Uzbekistan by strengthening institutional capacity, improving professional skills, and providing methodological support in this area.

