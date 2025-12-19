EN
    Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye to expand cooperation in air transportation

    07:35, 19 December 2025

    Manasbek Samidinov, Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzstan Airports, and Bilal Ekşi, Chairman of the Board of Turkish Airlines, held a working meeting in Istanbul, Qazinform News Agency cites Kabar

    Kyrgyzstan and Turkiye to expand cooperation in air transportation
    Photo credit: Kabar

    The meeting was held with the support of the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Istanbul, led by Consul General Chyngyz Toktobekov.

    During the talks, the Turkish side expressed its readiness to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan’s state-owned Asman Airlines and confirmed plans to increase both cargo and passenger flights. The parties also discussed the possibility of operating flights with technical stops at Manas International Airport.

    Ekşi emphasized the importance of strengthening ties with Kyrgyzstan and expressed his commitment to further developing the partnership.

    During the meeting, Samidinov invited Bilal Ekşi to attend the opening of the renovated airport complex at Manas International Airport next summer.

    Notably, Ankara becomes the Tourism Capital of Turkic World for 2026.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
