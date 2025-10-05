EN
    Uzbekistan, Türkiye expand cooperation in professional qualifications & employment

    14:18, 5 October 2025

    A delegation of the Republic of Uzbekistan, led by Deputy Minister of Employment and Poverty Reduction Alisher Muratov, held meetings during a working visit to Türkiye, UzA reports.

    Photo credit: UzA

    At a meeting with Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Security of Türkiye Faruk Özçelik and representatives of the sector, an agreement was reached on cooperation in several areas.

    In particular, agreements were signed concerning vocational training for the population, the development of qualification standards aligned with the requirements of the European Qualifications Framework (EQF), as well as the establishment of a qualification assessment center in Tashkent based on Turkish experience.

    Members of the delegation also met with Aşkın Tören, Director of the Turkish Vocational Qualifications Authority.

    The parties discussed the introduction of Turkish professional standards in Uzbekistan, the establishment of a system of mutually recognized certificates, and other related issues.

    Practical qualification assessment exams were also held, enabling Uzbek representatives to gain a deeper understanding of Türkiye’s experience in this field.

    As reported earlier, Uzbekistan and France discussed cooperation issues in sports.

