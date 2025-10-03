Uzbekistan, France discuss cooperation issues in sports

The Minister of Sports, Adham Ikramov, congratulated the Ambassador on assuming office and emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two countries in sports.

Practical cooperation in ensuring the participation of the Uzbekistan sports delegation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was also noted.

During the conversation, the Ambassador of France emphasized that in Uzbekistan, the development of mass sports receives priority attention at the level of public policy. He also highlighted the successes of Uzbekistan’s athletes at international competitions and proposed measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation and organize joint mass sporting events.

