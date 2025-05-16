Uzbekistan – Türkiye: Cooperation in geology reaches a new level ﻿

The parties discussed joint projects being implemented by the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology in cooperation with Türkiye’s General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration (MTA), as well as future areas of collaboration.

Information was provided on the favorable conditions created for foreign investors in Uzbekistan, including granting subsoil usage rights to entrepreneurs through open and transparent auction procedures.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on improving sectoral legislation, continued implementation of ongoing reforms, and strengthening international partnerships.

