Uzbekistan – Türkiye: Cooperation in geology reaches a new level
The Minister of Mining Industry and Geology, Bobir Islamov, met with the Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye, Ahmet Berat Çonkar, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Türkiye to Uzbekistan, Ufuk Ulutaş, UzA reports.
The parties discussed joint projects being implemented by the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology in cooperation with Türkiye’s General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration (MTA), as well as future areas of collaboration.
Information was provided on the favorable conditions created for foreign investors in Uzbekistan, including granting subsoil usage rights to entrepreneurs through open and transparent auction procedures.
The meeting also featured an exchange of views on improving sectoral legislation, continued implementation of ongoing reforms, and strengthening international partnerships.
